Diogenes Dagrepont Bernoulli Pendergast
The younger brother of Aloysius Pendergast, he is every bit as capable and intelligent. As a child, Diogenes looked up to his elder brother, who was often cold or intentionally unkind to him. A childhood incident involving Aloysius left Diogenes visually and physically impaired. As he grew older, Diogenes’s desire for revenge developed into a full-blown hatred of his brother.
Constance Greene
A mysterious young lady, “with eyes that seem to possess, unaccountably, a depth of almost limitless experience,” Constance becomes the ward of Agent Pendergast after he discovers her living in the secret honeycomb of passages of his Harlem mansion.
Lt. Vincent D`Agosta
A New York City detective and Pendergast’s close friend, D’Agosta assists Pendergast on controversial cases, often putting his own career on the line.
Captain Laura Haywood
A New York City cop, Captain Laura Haywood is D’Agosta’s wife. She has issues with Pendergast, primarily because of his tactics, but also because he gets D’Agosta into trouble.
Dr. Margo Green
Dr. Margo Green is an ethnopharmacologist and geneticist. She is also a former employee of the New York Museum of Natural History. Margo first appeared in Relic as a graduate student at the museum working under Dr. Whitney Frock. Together with Frock, her coworker Greg Kawakita, and journalist Bill Smithback, she was instrumental in solving the Museum Beast Murders.
Corrine “Corrie” Swanson
A student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Corrie Swanson is an associate of Special Agent Pendergast. Corrie first appeared as a teenage Goth girl in Still Life with Crows and was the featured protagonist in the novel White Fire.
William “Bill” Smithback, Jr.
Bill Smithback, Jr., first appeared in Relic as a writer, commissioned by the museum to write a book about the Superstition Exhibition. He goes on to appear in many other books in the series. Sometimes he is a nuisance, but mostly he is Pendergast’s ally.
Dr. Nora Waterford Kelly
A curator in the Anthropology Department of the New York Museum of Natural History, Nora is the main protagonist in Thunderhead. She was last seen in New Mexico contemplating a job offer from the Santa Fe Archaeological Institute and also appeared in Cemetery Dance.
Helen (von Fuchs) Esterhazy Pendergast
An epidemiologist and pharmaceutical biologist, Helen was the wife of Aloysius Pendergast. First referenced by Pendergast in Relic, she is prominently featured in the three Pendergast novels that make up the “Helen Trilogy” (Fever Dream, Cold Vengeance, and Two Graves).
Alban Pendergast
Alban is the elder twin son of A.X.L. Pendergast and Helen Esterhazy Pendergast.
Tristram Pendergast
The younger of Aloysius Pendergast’s twin sons by his wife Helen, Tristram is tall and slender, with Pendergast’s blond hair, silvery-blue eyes and narrow, patrician face. Due to his unusual upbringing, he is much the opposite of his twin brother Alban.
Proctor
Proctor is Pendergast’s chauffeur and butler, and there is more to the character then we know. It’s clear he has military training, and that training is put to the test in The Obsidian Chamber.
Wren
Wren was introduced for the first time in The Cabinet of Curiosities. He is a registered professional researcher at the New York Public Library. He maintains a friendly professional relationship with Pendergast, and often calls him hypocrite lecteur, a reference to the poem “Au lecteur” by Charles Baudelaire, which was also quoted in T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land.”
Mrs. Trask
Mrs. Trask is the housekeeper of Pendergast’s mansion at 891 Riverside Drive in New York. She is described as a pleasant and plump woman.